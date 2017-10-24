Russia
Radio Station Publishes Security Footage of Man Who Stabbed Russian Radio Host

Oct 24, 2017 — 09:41
— Update: 10:17

Radio Station Publishes Security Footage of Man Who Stabbed Russian Radio Host

Oct 24, 2017 — 09:41
— Update: 10:17
Twitter @Vit_Ruvinsky

The Ekho Moskvy radio station has published a video reportedly showing a man suspected of stabbing the station’s deputy editor on Monday.

The suspect, a 48-year-old dual Russian-Israeli citizen, stabbed Ekho Moskvy deputy editor Tatiana Felgenhauer in the neck after attacking a security guard at the entrance of the building. 

The security camera footage shared on Ekho Moskvy's Telegram account shows a man in a black coat and hat being handed a piece of paper by a security guard. The man then pepper-sprays the guard and ducks under a turnstile, running into the building.

Felgenhauer, a popular morning news show host, is in a “moderately severe” condition following the attack, the Interfax news agency reported. She was placed in an induced coma after undergoing surgery and is expected to recover. 

According to preliminary official accounts, the attacker, who is suspected of suffering from a psychiatric condition, had personal motives. 

But colleagues close to Felgenhauer have blamed state media, pointing to a general atmosphere of hostility towards journalists who are critical of the Kremlin. Ekho Moskvy is among a handful of remaining Kremlin-critical media outlets in the country.

The case has been handed to a team of investigators tasked with investigating high profile incidents, the Investigative Committee said Tuesday in a statement.

