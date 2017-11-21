Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say

Russia’s Environmental Ministry said that the recent spike in radiation levels in the Urals region did not exceed acceptable limits in a statement Tuesday.

After European monitors detected a radioactive cloud in late September, Russia’s meteorological service said earlier on Tuesday it had also registered extreme levels of the radioactive material Ruthenium 106, or Ru-106.

The Environmental Ministry on Tuesday said the meteorological service had released an “incompetent evaluation that has led to mass dissemination of false information in the mass media.”