Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say

Russia’s Environmental Ministry said that the recent spike in radiation levels in the Urals region did not exceed acceptable limits in a statement Tuesday.
After European monitors detected a radioactive cloud in late September, Russia’s meteorological service said earlier on Tuesday it had also registered extreme levels of the radioactive material Ruthenium 106, or Ru-106.
The Environmental Ministry on Tuesday said the meteorological service had released an “incompetent evaluation that has led to mass dissemination of false information in the mass media.”
“Levels of Ruthenium-106 were several times lower than the accepted limit, as established by the norms of radiation safety,” the statement read.
The Federal Service for Consumer Protection and Welfare, Rospotrebnadzor, also concluded that levels of Ruthenium-106 did not exceed acceptable limits.
“Maximum levels of Ruthenium-106 in the atmosphere are 200 or more times less than accepted levels and do not pose a risk to public health.”