3 hours ago Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say
3 hours ago Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge
4 hours ago Russia’s Zhirinovsky to Run for President Next Year
Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge
Russia’s Zhirinovsky to Run for President Next Year
Russian Woman Who Won Record-Breaking Lottery Overwhelmed by Threats
Kremlin Announces Date of Putin's Annual Press Conference
Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say

Nov 21, 2017 — 19:27
— Update: 19:27

Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say

Nov 21, 2017 — 19:27
— Update: 19:27
Pixabay

Russia’s Environmental Ministry said that the recent spike in radiation levels in the Urals region did not exceed acceptable limits in a statement Tuesday.

After European monitors detected a radioactive cloud in late September, Russia’s meteorological service said earlier on Tuesday it had also registered extreme levels of the radioactive material Ruthenium 106, or Ru-106.

The Environmental Ministry on Tuesday said the meteorological service had released an “incompetent evaluation that has led to mass dissemination of false information in the mass media.”

Read more: Russia Denies Nuclear Incident as Monitors Record Abnormal Radiation Levels

“Levels of Ruthenium-106 were several times lower than the accepted limit, as established by the norms of radiation safety,” the statement read.

The Federal Service for Consumer Protection and Welfare, Rospotrebnadzor, also concluded that levels of Ruthenium-106 did not exceed acceptable limits.

“Maximum levels of Ruthenium-106 in the atmosphere are 200 or more times less than accepted levels and do not pose a risk to public health.”

