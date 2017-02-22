Russia
One-Quarter of February Rainfall Hits Moscow in 48 Hours

Feb 22, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:26

One-Quarter of February Rainfall Hits Moscow in 48 Hours

Feb 22, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:26
Moskva News Agency

A quarter of Moscow's average February rainfall has hit the city in the past 48 hours.

Some 9mm of rain and sleet has fallen on the capital over the past two days, according to experts at the Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

Weather forecasters currently warn that rain will continue to fall until Wednesday afternoon, with Muscovites enjoying winter temperatures as high as zero degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are expected to plunge again as low as minus 11 on Wednesday night, but the weather is forecast improve in time for Russia's public holiday on Feb. 23.

15 hours ago

