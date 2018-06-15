News

Putin’s World Cup Gestures, Explained

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has weighed in on the speculation surrounding the president’s hand gestures at Thursday's match with Saudi Arabia.



Russia and Saudi Arabia faced off in the first match of the FIFA World Cup, with a historic 5-0 victory for the host team. During the game, Putin’s gestures, seemingly directed at Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman seated next to him, sparked a wave of online commentary.



President Putin to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, after Russia scored their first #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/c0ppftamKT — Shakti 🕶 (@TheShaktiSingh) June 15, 2018

Putin spread out his hands and smiled after every goal, which many saw as an apology to his guest and ally. But Peskov, in an interview with Govorit Moskva, laid the speculation to rest, explaining: “it’s emotions. You don’t apologize for victory in sport.”

Read More Russian Comedian's Song Mocking World Cup Team Goes Viral