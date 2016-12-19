Putin’s United Russia Signs Cooperation Agreement With Far-Right Austrian Party

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings
6 hours ago
Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.
All About Bulgakov
This biographical exhibit about the author of The Master and Margarita is actually a temporary Mikhail Bulgakov museum for it features over 700 items from Moscow and St. Petersburg archives and museums. Read more
Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev
Thu. Dec. 22More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings
Paintings, sculptures and objects by this New York based Russian painter and sculptor seen as one of the most brilliant representatives of Sots Art. Sokov’s ironic works combine Soviet and western Pop Art symbols with traditional folklore. Read more