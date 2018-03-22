News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 22 2018 - 15:03
By Reuters

Putin's Relative Nominated to Board of Russian Energy Giant Gazprom

A general view of Gazprom main office in Moscow

A general view of Gazprom main office in Moscow

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

A relative of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for a senior position in the state-owned gas giant Gazprom.

In a brief financial disclosure on Thursday, Gazprom, the world's largest natural gas producer, said its board would consider the issue "of M.E. Putin", without giving further details.

The formulation is usually used by Gazprom in reference to a discussion about nominating a new management board member, or removing an existing board member. There is currently no one called Putin on the board.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that it did concern a relative of Putin.

"As far as I know, he is a distant relative of the president. I don't know if they have any interaction," Peskov told a daily conference call with journalists.

Read More
Putin's Cousin Earned $95,000 Every Day in 2016

Mikhail Putin is a son of the president's cousin, the Interfax news agency reported. Gazprom declined to comment on his possible position in the company.

Gazprom has a vacancy on its management board after Alexander Kozlov, who was in charge of the company's logistics and procurement, died last December aged 65.

Mikhail Putin has been on the management board of insurance company Sogaz, the main insurer of Gazprom, since 2008.

Information about the president's family is closely guarded from the public eye by Putin, a former head of Russia's FSB secret service. He keeps his two daughters, Maria and Katerina, as well as his grandchildren, away from exposure to the media.

Putin has said he wants them to lead normal lives.

Putin Has to Find a Way to Raise Incomes (Op-ed)
Opinion
Feb. 21 2018
Putin Has to Find a Way to Raise Incomes (Op-ed)
Russia's Leadership Is Facing a Succession Dilemma (Op-ed)
Opinion
Feb. 22 2018
Russia's Leadership Is Facing a Succession Dilemma (Op-ed)
Putin Expands Power of Russia’s Federal Guards to 'Information Warfare'
News
Feb. 27 2018
Putin Expands Power of Russia’s Federal Guards to 'Information Warfare'

Latest news

British Council Ceases Activity in Russia
News
March 22 2018
British Council Ceases Activity in Russia
American Basketball Player Joins Team Russia After Accepting Citizenship
News
March 22 2018
American Basketball Player Joins Team Russia After Accepting Citizenship
Boris Johnson's Comparison of Russia's World Cup with Nazi Olympics Unacceptable, Kremlin Says
News
March 22 2018
Boris Johnson's Comparison of Russia's World Cup with Nazi Olympics Unacceptable, Kremlin Says
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox