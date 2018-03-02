Putin’s 'New' Nuclear Missile Animations Date Back to 2007, Reports Say

The animations used by President Vladimir Putin to accompany his militaristic speech on Thursday go back at least a decade, reports say.

Putin on Thursday gave his annual speech to the Federation Assembly, ahead of presidential elections on March 18. He used the occasion to announce an array of new nuclear weapons he claimed could travel anywhere in the world and avoid interception.

One of the animations displayed on a giant screen showed a series of nuclear warheads attacking what appeared to be the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Some news outlets immediately pointed out that the footage displayed on the giant screen in Putin’s address was taken from a documentary titled "Satan" that was broadcast in 2007 on Russia's state-run Channel One television channel.