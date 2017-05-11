Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
39 minutes ago Putin's New Executive Order Cracks Down on Internet Media and Online Anonymity
1 hour ago Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman
3 hours ago Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims
Russia
Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body
Russia
Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox
Russia
Russian Ministry Splashes Out on $30M Superjet
Russia
Russian Pokemon Go Blogger Escapes Jail After Guilty Verdict
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
39 minutes ago Putin's New Executive Order Cracks Down on Internet Media and Online Anonymity
1 hour ago Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman
3 hours ago Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims

Putin's New Executive Order Cracks Down on Internet Media and Online Anonymity

May 11, 2017 — 18:31
— Update: 18:29

Putin's New Executive Order Cracks Down on Internet Media and Online Anonymity

May 11, 2017 — 18:31
— Update: 18:29
Kremlin Press Service

Vladimir Putin issued a 27-page executive order on Thursday instructing the federal government to devise new mechanisms to rein in online media and limit Internet users’ anonymity.

Titled “Development Strategies for Russian Information Society from 2017 to 2030,” the president is giving the government six months to reform its strategy for policing “means of providing access to information that are similar to the mass media.” The executive order argues that new measures are necessary to ensure the quality and reliability of information provided to the public.

Putin’s order specifies that the new policing mechanisms should apply to Internet television networks, news aggregators, social networks, and instant messengers, as well as “any websites.” The president offered no details about how these media should be regulated further, but his order stresses that the state should offer additional support to traditional media like television, radio, print newspapers, and libraries.

Currently, the official news media in Russia faces some restrictions that do not apply to many online outlets. For example, a court can revoke a news organization’s operating license, if it receives two warnings from Roskomnadzor, Russia’s federal censor. Foreigners are also banned by law from owning more than 20 percent of any Russian news company.

As the newspaper Vedomosti points out, Putin’s development strategies demand new strategic planning by the government, but not necessarily new legislative initiatives. One way or another, existing laws already regulate the Internet media in ways described in Putin’s order.

For example, any website, social network, or instant messenger today can be classified as an “information-dissemination organizer,” added to a federal registry, and forced to store all user data in Russia and share the information with local law enforcement. Beginning next year, these online services will need to store massive archives of user data, as well.

The executive order also contains language calling for the a new “system of trust” to guarantee Internet users’ personal data and “eliminate the anonymity and impunity of Internet users who violate the law.”

In April, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov, the man who spearheaded Russia’s ban on “gay propaganda,” introduced draft legislation that would ban anonymity online and prohibit children under 14 from registering on social networks.

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

6 hours ago

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting events.

1 hour ago

Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman

3 hours ago

Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims

4 hours ago

Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack

4 hours ago

The Moscow Times Releases Second Chinese-Language Issue

5 hours ago

Lord of the Rings Backstory to Be Performed in Moscow Metro - in Elvish

5 hours ago

Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws

1 hour ago

Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman

3 hours ago

Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims

4 hours ago

Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack

1 hour ago

Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman

3 hours ago

Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims

4 hours ago

Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic ...

Dance

Jerome Robbins’ Ballets

Thu. May. 11 Fri. Jun. 09
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Three ballets to music by Chopin — “In the Night,” “Other Dances” and “The Concert.” Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman

3 hours ago

Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims

4 hours ago

Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack

2 days ago
By Konstantin Gaaze
Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

By Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze
2 days ago

Are the president’s whereabouts a state secret? Yes and no.

Print edition — today

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

1 day ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

1 day ago

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French presidency. But the Kremlin's actions during the election campaign have hardened his views of the Russian leadership.

1 day ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

1 day ago

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French presidency. But the Kremlin's actions during the election campaign have hardened his views of the Russian leadership.

1 day ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

1 day ago

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French presidency. But the Kremlin's actions during the election campaign have hardened his views of the Russian leadership.

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

1 day, 23 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects photos from across Russia, where millions of people on Tuesday celebrated Victory Day and the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory ...

4 hours ago

The Moscow Times Releases Second Chinese-Language Issue

5 hours ago

Lord of the Rings Backstory to Be Performed in Moscow Metro - in Elvish

5 hours ago

Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws

2 days ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

see more

2 days ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

3 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films ...

2 days ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

New issue — today

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
3 days ago
By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky
3 days ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the ...

6 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body

7 hours ago

Russian Ministry Splashes Out on $30M Superjet

7 hours ago

Russian Pokemon Go Blogger Escapes Jail After Guilty Verdict

1 day ago

PM Medvedev Says He Needs Two Years to Raise Russia's Minimum Wage to Subsistence Levels

1 day ago

Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account

1 day ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

Thu. May. 11

More events
24 Weeks Cinema
Peter Doherty Gig
Harlequin Theater
Neruda Cinema
Alexander Knyazev (organ) Concert
Graphic Art for Wall Painting Exhibition

6 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body

7 hours ago

Russian Ministry Splashes Out on $30M Superjet

7 hours ago

Russian Pokemon Go Blogger Escapes Jail After Guilty Verdict

1 day ago

PM Medvedev Says He Needs Two Years to Raise Russia's Minimum Wage to Subsistence Levels

1 day ago

Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account

1 day ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

4 hours ago

The Moscow Times Releases Second Chinese-Language Issue

5 hours ago

Lord of the Rings Backstory to Be Performed in Moscow Metro - in Elvish

5 hours ago

Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

3 days ago
It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films ...

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

3 days ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

3 days ago
It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good ...
From our partners

Concert

Stravinsky

Thu. May. 25 Thu. May. 25
Novaya Opera
06:00 p.m.

Babel Cantata, Treni Oratorio, and Requiem Canticles, followed by The Rite of Spring one-act ballet choreographed Regis Obadia for the Moskva Ballet. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration ...

5 days ago

5 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow ...

Most Read

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+