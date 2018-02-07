News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 07 2018 - 12:02

Putin’s Income Doubled Between Elections, Documents Show

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Kremlin Press Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earnings have grown twofold since the last presidential elections, according to official data released by Russia’s election office.

According to the RBC business portal, citing figures released by the Central Elections Commission, Putin earned 17.7 million rubles ($310,500 at the current exchange rate) in the four years ahead of the 2012 presidential vote.

Read More
Read more: Putin's Income Increased to 8.9 Million Rubles in 2015

The latest figures published ahead of the presidential vote on March 18 put the president’s income at 38.5 million rubles ($675,300) between 2011 and 2016, RBC calculated on Tuesday.

The figures include 13 bank accounts with a balance of 13.8 million rubles, a modest plot of land, an apartment, a garage, as well as three Russian vehicles and a boat trailer.

The other two candidates registered to run in this year’s elections earned at least twice as much as Putin, according to the Central Elections Commission.

Liberal Democratic Party candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky earned 98 million rubles, while Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin made 157.4 million rubles over the same period, RBC reported.

Midnight Mass on Russia's Orthodox Christmas Eve
News
Jan. 08 2018
Midnight Mass on Russia's Orthodox Christmas Eve
Putin Is 'Unwolffable.' That's Not a Compliment (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 09 2018
Putin Is 'Unwolffable.' That's Not a Compliment (Op-ed)
Russia Blasts U.S. Over Meddling in 2018 Presidential Elections
News
Jan. 10 2018
Russia Blasts U.S. Over Meddling in 2018 Presidential Elections

Latest news

Some Russians Are Loving This Blizzard of the Century
Business
Feb. 07 2018
Some Russians Are Loving This Blizzard of the Century
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
News
Feb. 07 2018
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
Russia Forced to Deport North Korean Migrant Workers After UN Sanctions
News
Feb. 07 2018
Russia Forced to Deport North Korean Migrant Workers After UN Sanctions

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog

News

How Russia’s First Married Gay Couple Ended Up Fleeing

Moscow in your inbox