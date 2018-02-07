Putin’s Income Doubled Between Elections, Documents Show

According to the RBC business portal, citing figures released by the Central Elections Commission, Putin earned 17.7 million rubles ($310,500 at the current exchange rate) in the four years ahead of the 2012 presidential vote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earnings have grown twofold since the last presidential elections, according to official data released by Russia’s election office.

Read more: Putin's Income Increased to 8.9 Million Rubles in 2015

The latest figures published ahead of the presidential vote on March 18 put the president’s income at 38.5 million rubles ($675,300) between 2011 and 2016, RBC calculated on Tuesday.

The figures include 13 bank accounts with a balance of 13.8 million rubles, a modest plot of land, an apartment, a garage, as well as three Russian vehicles and a boat trailer.

The other two candidates registered to run in this year’s elections earned at least twice as much as Putin, according to the Central Elections Commission.

Liberal Democratic Party candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky earned 98 million rubles, while Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin made 157.4 million rubles over the same period, RBC reported.