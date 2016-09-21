Russia
Kremlin Considers Real-time Online Surveillance to Replace Mass Data Storage
Most Russians 'Not Concerned' By Moscow's International Isolation, Says Poll
From Interpol to the Duma: Meet Vladislav Reznik, Russia’s Only ‘Independent’ Deputy
United Russia Politician Re-Elected After Disclosing Rape Conviction

Putin's 'Grey Cardinal' Vyacheslav Volodin 'to Move from Kremlin To Parliament'

Sep. 21 2016 — 17:54
Putin's 'Grey Cardinal' Vyacheslav Volodin 'to Move from Kremlin To Parliament'

Sep. 21 2016 — 17:54
Vyacheslav Volodin Kremlin Press Service

Vyacheslav Volodin, the first deputy chief of President Vladimir Putin’s staff, is to leave for a new role in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, three sources close to the Kremlin have confirmed to The Moscow Times.

Volodin, who ran in last week's parliamentary election in his native city of Saratov, will most likely move to the position of Duma speaker, a source close to the Kremlin said.

The move will formally be a promotion for Volodin. The position of Duma speaker officially stands fourth in Russia’s hierarchy, ceding only to that of the president, the prime-minister and the speaker of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the national parliament.

Yet historically, the position of first vice chief of the Kremlin’s staff, overseeing home affairs such as elections, debates in the parliament, NGOs and political institutions, has been arguably even more powerful. Volodin himself was dubbed as Putin's 'grey cardinal' while in the role.

 Vyacheslav Volodin was brought in to mastermind Putin’s victory in the 2012 presidential election after the Bolotnaya protests in December 2011.

He was also in charge of the 2016 parliamentary election, which saw the ruling United Russia party win 343 of the Duma's 450 seats: a constitutional super-majority.

His replacement in the Kremlin will be a key figure in Russia’s political scene, and will have time to settle in before the scheduled presidential election in 2018.

The new Duma’s first session is preliminary scheduled for Oct. 5-7.

The result was the same—yet there is almost no fuss and no prospect of street protests. We could call the outcome of Russia’s parliamentary election last Sunday a continuation of the “Volodin Spring.” The phrase ...

1 day ago
By Nikolai Petrov
Nikolai Petrov
By Nikolai Petrov
Peering Into the Crystal Ball: Russia After the Elections
By Nikolai Petrov
Nikolai Petrov
By Nikolai Petrov
1 day ago

The election results have significantly changed the political balance not only in the regions, where new, strong, and relatively independent political figures have entered office, but also in the center. The elections have given added political weight to the Duma itself and augmented its legitimacy. ...

4 days ago
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?
By Richard Sakwa
Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
4 days ago

The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as ...

