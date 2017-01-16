Russia
So Long, Joe
Russian State Television Flips President Obama a Farewell Bird
Kremlin Denies Putin Will Meet Trump in Iceland
Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms
Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway

Jan 16, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 17:43

Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway

Jan 16, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 17:43
DVOC / Pixabay

The general contractor for the construction of a railway line on the Kerch bridge between Russia and Crimea will be Arkady Rotenberg's company Stroygazmontazh, Kommersant reports. The contract is estimated to be worth 17 billion rubles ($285 million).

The contract for the controversial railway project across the Kerch bridge connecting Russia with the recently annexed Crimean peninsula was awarded to Stroygazmontazh, which is the same company constructing the bridge. The company is owned by a close associate and Judo partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Arkady Rotenberg.

Stroygazmontazh received the contract to build a bridge across the Kerch Strait in February 2015. The contract is worth more than 228 billion rubles ($4 billion).

Both the bridge and the railway are scheduled to become fully operational in December 2018.

13 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russia vs. The Global Order: What Will Trump's Divided Administration Do About It?

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
13 hours ago

If Moscow plays its cards right and does not get too pushy, it could get Trump do Russia's work in terms of disrupting US alliances and weakening US power.

New issue — 5 days ago

January 12

Kremlin Museums; Yoga on Trial; Chechen Cinema; Hacking Scandal
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

"I'm Shocked, Just Shocked!" in Three Russian Letters

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

Today we’re going to master how to blurt out surprise in Russian. First up: Опа! — almost always printed with an exclamation ...

