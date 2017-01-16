Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway

So Long, Joe
2 hours ago
Biden's last trip to Ukraine had less to do with resolving urgent business than convincing the Trump administration that Ukraine should remain a priority for U.S. foreign policy.
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections.
Top 10 Most Beautiful Russian Villages
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the "montage of attractions" — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact.