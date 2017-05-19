Putin's Ex-Wife Linked to Multi-Million Dollar Property Firm

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.
The Russians Are Coming!
Museum Night: Moscow calls on culture to win 'battle of the sofa'
Once celebrated as the city of 1,000 churches, these days Moscow is a city of museums. On the evening of May 20, over 200 museums, galleries, and art schools will open their doors to the public for the 11th annual “Museum Night"
Akram Khan Company: Until the Lions
Chekhov Theater Festival
Award-winning choreographer and dancer Akram Khan uses kathak and contemporary dance to tell the tale of Amba, a princess abducted on her wedding day and stripped of her honor, who invokes the gods to seek revenge. This 2016 production is a partial adaptation of poet Karthika Naïr’s book “Until the Lions: Echoes from the Mahabharata,“ an original reworking of the epic Mahabharata. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more