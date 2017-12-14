Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual press conference on Thursday, fielding questions on domestic and foreign policy from state media and independent journalists.



There were questions about local tax rules, the environment and pensions. But Putin also spoke about foreign policy issues, including Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s involvement in Syria.

We now know that the president is planning to run as an independent candidate in next year’s elections, rather than for the ruling United Russia party.

He also compared opposition politician Alexei Navalny to former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili and said that Olympic whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov was working for U.S. intelligence agencies.



In all, the press conference lasted 3 hours and 42 minutes — which is slightly shorter than last year. Here are the highlights:



On U.S. President Donald Trump:



“Look at the markets, how they’ve risen. That shows investors’ confidence in the American economy, it shows they believe in what President Trump is doing.”



“With all respect to his critics, this is an objective fact.”