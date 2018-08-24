Putin’s Economic Armor Suffers Cracks in Sanctions Showdown

The upheaval set off by the threat of American sanctions is roiling the Kremlin’s economic plans even before the U.S. announces a new round of penalties.

The speculation alone was enough to put Russian assets under such pressure that the authorities had to look for policy compromises. With the turmoil gripping other emerging nations, President Vladimir Putin’s government is already adjusting down its outlook for the economy, bracing for growing outflows of capital and a weaker currency.

In the most dramatic official step yet to stem the ruble’s declines, the central bank said Thursday it will suspend sales of rubles to purchase foreign exchange for the sovereign wealth fund through the end of September. A day earlier, the Finance Ministry canceled a bond auction for the first time since April as the the ruble traded close to its lowest level since 2016.

Meanwhile, the country’s largest lender is penciling in a surprise U-turn by the central bank. Sberbank PJSC now believes a pause in monetary easing will give way to an increase in interest rates by year-end. In a survey conducted only a month ago, not a single economist was predicting a hike in the months or years ahead.

“Based on what’s happening in the market, I wouldn’t rule out a rate increase at the next meeting” in September, Alexander Morozov, Sberbank’s chief financial officer, said in an interview Thursday. “The whole logic of how the situation is developing indicates that such a hike is possible.”