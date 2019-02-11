News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 11 2019 - 16:02

Putin’s Ambitious Plan to Overhaul Russia’s Economy Will Cost $390 Bln, Government Estimates

Kremlin.ru

Russia will spend 25.7 trillion rubles ($391 billion) on carrying out President Vladimir Putin’s expansive promises to overhaul Russia’s economy by the end of his last term in office, according to a new government estimate.

After his inauguration last May, Putin outlined plans to spend at least 8 trillion rubles on infrastructure and social issues until 2024. Some of the goals set in his 17-point executive order, known as the “May Decrees,” include halving poverty and turning Russia into a top-5 world economy, while investing heavily in healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Read More
New Sanctions Risk Wrecking Putin’s 6-Year Plan, Kudrin Warns

The 13 national projects created to accomplish the president’s goals will cost 25.7 trillion rubles over the next six years, according to a plan published on the government’s website on Monday.

Non-energy infrastructure will be the most expensive project of the plan, at a cost of 6.4 trillion rubles, followed by roads at 4.8 trillion, ecology at 4 trillion and demography at 3.1 trillion.

According to the government plan, 13.1 trillion rubles will come from the federal budget, 4.9 trillion from regional budgets and 7.5 trillion rubles from “extrabudgetary sources.”

Most Russians Support Cabinet Resignation – Poll
News
Jan. 14 2019
Most Russians Support Cabinet Resignation – Poll
Russia’s Capital Outflow More Than Doubled in 2018 to $68 Bln – Reports
News
Jan. 18 2019
Russia’s Capital Outflow More Than Doubled in 2018 to $68 Bln – Reports
As Russia’s Food Prices Soar, Bakers Are Feeling the Squeeze
News
Jan. 22 2019
As Russia’s Food Prices Soar, Bakers Are Feeling the Squeeze


Latest news

Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Meanwhile…
Feb. 13 2019
Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
News
Feb. 13 2019
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest
News
Feb. 13 2019
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

Sign up for our weekly newsletter