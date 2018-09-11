Business By Bloomberg

Putin, Xi Pledge Closer Cooperation Amid Opposition to Trump

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin / Kremlin.ru

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin pledged to bolster ties as Moscow stages its biggest military exercises since the height of the Cold War with Chinese participation. Both face pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. “We have a relationship of trust in the sphere of politics, security and defense,” Putin told Xi at the start of their talks. “We know that you personally pay great attention to the development of Russian-Chinese relations.”

Neither mentioned the U.S. directly, but at a later session with Putin and regional officials, Xi underlined that Russia and China agreed to oppose unilateral actions and trade protectionism. “Amid the quickly changing international situation and the factors of instability and unpredictability, the cooperation of Russia and China takes on greater and greater importance,” he said. Tuesday’s summit at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East, was the third this year between the two leaders, and the first time Xi has participated in the annual event. The event saw the signing of a $2 billion deal between Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s Mail.ru Group Ltd., with the participation of the Kremlin’s Russian Direct Investment Fund.



