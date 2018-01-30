News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Jan. 30 2018 - 13:01

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Grigory Rodchenkov

Grigory Rodchenkov

Vitaliy Belousov / TASS

A key Russian whistleblower has claimed that President Vladimir Putin was personally involved in a state-run doping scheme that led to the mass disqualifications of Russian athletes from next month’s Winter Games.

Russian Paralympians were barred on Monday from participating under the Russian flag at the games in South Korea next month, following a ban handed down to the country’s Olympic team over claims of mass doping violations.

Read More
Read more: Russian Athletes Admit Existence of Rodchenkov Doping Cocktail

“Of course it came from the very top, from the president. Because only the president could engage the FSB for such a specific task,” the former head of Moscow’s anti-doping lab Grigory Rodchenkov said in a German documentary that aired Monday.

Rodchenkov, who fled to the United States after going public about supplying Russian athletes with banned substances, detailed the chain of command that made him two steps removed from the president.

In his joint interview with the Deutschlandfunk and ARD German broadcasters, Rodchenkov said that he reported to then-deputy sports minister Yury Nagornykh, who reported to ex-sports minister Vitaly Mutko, who then reported to Putin.

“Because Putin wanted to know everything,” the whistleblower said.

Rodchenkov further alleged that state-sanctioned doping practices took place at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Rodchenkov’s allegations slanderous in a Tuesday conference call with reporters, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Whistleblower testimony is one of 17 criteria that the International Olympic Committee used to determine which Russian athletes would be allowed to compete under a neutral flag at the Winter Games.

A total of 169 clean Russian athletes will travel to South Korea next month to compete as neutrals.

Russia Prepares Sanctions in Retaliation for Olympics Doping Ban
News
Jan. 15 2018
Russia Prepares Sanctions in Retaliation for Olympics Doping Ban
Zenit St. Petersburg Named Europe’s Most Profitable Club in 2016
News
Jan. 18 2018
Zenit St. Petersburg Named Europe’s Most Profitable Club in 2016
Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games
News
Jan. 26 2018
Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games

Latest news

The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
News
Feb. 01 2018
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox