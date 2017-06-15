Russia
Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign
Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'
Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East
These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon
Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign
Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East
Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin's Re-Election Campaign
Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign
Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'
Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

June 15, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 18:53

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

June 15, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 18:53
Police detain a protester during anti corruption rally in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

Russia's nation-wide anti-corruption protests have already led to hundreds of arrests and a backlog of court sentences for "public disturbances." 

But Russian President Vladimir Putin remained silent on these matters. Only toward the end of the 4-hour conference were protests mentioned.

Putin responded by accusing the opposition — not naming any names — of using the country’s problems for self-promotion.

“I am ready to engage with anyone who is genuinely interested in making people’s lives better, in solving the pressing issues our country is facing, and not using those issues to generate political PR for themselves,” Putin said.

“Avoid cashing in on problems, offer solutions. Those who do deserve attention can expect an honest dialogue with the authorities. That’s the way we do things,” he added.

Theater

James Thierrée’ Compagnie du Hanneton: The Toad Knew

Chekhov Theater Festival

Thu. Jun. 15 Fri. Jun. 30
Mossovet Theater
06:00 p.m.

The latest surreal show from acrobat, poet, clown, and magician James Thierrée takes place in a strange laboratory-cum-lair where a magician figure – played by Thierrée himself – creates fairytale-style marvels. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more

Read more

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality

