Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign
1 hour ago
At his annual "Direct Line" question and answer session broadcast live on television, Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped short of announcing he will run for the presidency in elections scheduled for March.
James Thierrée’ Compagnie du Hanneton: The Toad Knew
Chekhov Theater Festival
The latest surreal show from acrobat, poet, clown, and magician James Thierrée takes place in a strange laboratory-cum-lair where a magician figure – played by Thierrée himself – creates fairytale-style marvels. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more
Russia Day in Protests
150 Reasons Not to Defend the Homeland
Yelena Gremina’s staging about the fall of Constantinople in 1453. Read more