Dec. 01 2018 - 19:12
By Reuters

Putin and Trump Briefly Met on Sidelines of G20 Summit, Kremlin Says

Mikhail Klimentiev / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov said he met with U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton. Russia and the United States were ready to continue contact, he said.

Ushakov said he was unsure of when Putin and Trump might meet next.

