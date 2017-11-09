News
Putin to Meet Trump in Vietnam Friday, Kremlin Aide Says

Putin to Meet Trump in Vietnam Friday, Kremlin Aide Says

Donald Trump / Kremlin Press Service

President Vladimir Putin will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, the Russian president's foreign policy aide said on Thursday.

News of the meeting comes a day after Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Putin was ready to meet his U.S. counterpart.

Putin’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Thursday that the meeting will take place on the first day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

“Right now, at this moment, the time is being agreed,” the state-run news agency TASS cited Ushakov as saying.

