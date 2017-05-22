Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet French leader Emmanuel Macron before the end of the month as part of an “unplanned” visit to Paris, the Russian media has reported.

Putin will reportedly meet the newly-elected Macron during a trip to see the official opening of a new exhibition dedicated to Russian ruler Peter the Great.

One high-ranking Kremlin source told Russia's Kommersant newspaper that the two men would meet on May 29 as part of Putin's “full agenda.”