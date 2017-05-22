Russia
11 minutes ago Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit
2 days ago Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals
2 days ago Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations
May 22, 2017 — 10:30
May 22, 2017 — 10:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet French leader Emmanuel Macron before the end of the month as part of an “unplanned” visit to Paris, the Russian media has reported.

Putin will reportedly meet the newly-elected Macron during a trip to see the official opening of a new exhibition dedicated to Russian ruler Peter the Great.

One high-ranking Kremlin source told Russia's Kommersant newspaper that the two men would meet on May 29 as part of Putin's “full agenda.”

Read More: How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

The exhibition, “Peter the Great: a Tsar in France,” will run in the Great Trianon Palace in Versailles until the end of September. The special event celebrates the 300th anniversary of Peter's first visit to France and the start of full diplomatic relations between the two states.

