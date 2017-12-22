Putin To Let Sanction-Hit Oligarchs Return $3 Bln to Russia, Anonymously

President Vladimir Putin will allow wealthy Russians facing the threat of U.S. sanctions next year to anonymously bring home up to $3 billion of their assets via new government-issued bonds.

Putin has been on a so-called “deoffshorization” drive to compel major Russian companies and individuals to move their business activities back home.

With a new round of U.S. sanctions against Kremlin-linked oligarchs expected next February, wealthy Russians have asked their government to issue special bonds that would help them repatriate foreign assets, the Reuters news agency reported this month.

