Putin Threatens Ukraine Against Military Action in East During World Cup

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kiev of "very serious consequences for Ukrainian statehood" if it were to launch military action against pro-Russian rebels in the east during the football World Cup, which begins in Russia next week.

Zakhar Prilepin, a Russian writer who advises rebels in the Russian-backed, separatist Donetsk region, asked Putin during a televised phone-in to comment about the possibility of Ukraine launching military action during the month-long tournament.