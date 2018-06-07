News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 07 2018 - 16:06
By Reuters

Putin Threatens Ukraine Against Military Action in East During World Cup

Aleksander Kravchenko / TASS

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kiev of "very serious consequences for Ukrainian statehood" if it were to launch military action against pro-Russian rebels in the east during the football World Cup, which begins in Russia next week.

Zakhar Prilepin, a Russian writer who advises rebels in the Russian-backed, separatist Donetsk region, asked Putin during a televised phone-in to comment about the possibility of Ukraine launching military action during the month-long tournament.

Read More
In Ukraine, Russia Wants Political Control, Not Territory (Op-ed)

"I hope that there won't be any provocations but, if it happens, I think it would have very serious consequences for Ukrainian statehood in general," Putin said.

Russia is hosting the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities including Rostov-on-Don, some 100 km (60 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since April 2014 in a conflict that pits Ukrainian forces against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Intermittent clashes persist despite a notional ceasefire and diplomatic peace efforts.

Putin Is Not Planning a Third Consecutive Presidential Term, Kremlin Says
News
May 11 2018
Putin Is Not Planning a Third Consecutive Presidential Term, Kremlin Says
Russian Senators Accuse U.S. of Attempting to Keep Putin From the Presidency
News
May 14 2018
Russian Senators Accuse U.S. of Attempting to Keep Putin From the Presidency
Prominent Russians Ask Putin to Spare Jailed Chechen Activist
News
May 15 2018
Prominent Russians Ask Putin to Spare Jailed Chechen Activist

Latest news

The Main Takeaways From Putin's Marathon Q&A With Russians
News
June 07 2018
The Main Takeaways From Putin's Marathon Q&A With Russians
Putin Tells Europe on U.S. Trade Threat: 'I Told You So'
News
June 07 2018
Putin Tells Europe on U.S. Trade Threat: 'I Told You So'
Putin Says Doping Scandal Attacks on Mutko Made It Impossible to Sack Him
News
June 07 2018
Putin Says Doping Scandal Attacks on Mutko Made It Impossible to Sack Him
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox