Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting

May 17, 2017 — 17:12
— Update: 17:22

Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting

May 17, 2017 — 17:12
— Update: 17:22
Donald Trump (R) meets Sergei Lavrov at the White House in Washington, May 10, 2017. Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to provide the U.S. Senate with a record detailing the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

Speaking at a press conference, Putin said that the Kremlin would happily provide the all the necessary details to the U.S. government, RIA Novosti reported.

He also accused the United States of, "developing political schizophrenia," claiming that Western officials who feared Russian influence on the U.S. election were either "stupid," or "dangerous and unscrupulous people."

The statement follows allegations by U.S. newspaper The New York Times that Trump shared intelligence on a terrorist plot with the Russian Foreign Minister.

Russia has denied the claims, while President Trump said on social media Monday that as president, he had the "absolute right" to share information at White House meetings. 

Read More: Trump's Meeting With Lavrov Shows Mutually Assured Ineptitude

