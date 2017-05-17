Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting
16 minutes ago
Putin finally comments on the maelstrom engulfing Washington.
Pyotr Fomenko’s production of Alexander Ostrovsky’s play about a young woman’s struggle for happiness in 19th-century Russia. English and French subtitles available. Read more
In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback
Théâtre de la Ville: Six Characters in Search of an Author
Chekhov Theater Festival
Luigi Pirandello’s play as staged by Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more