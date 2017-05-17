Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to provide the U.S. Senate with a record detailing the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

Speaking at a press conference, Putin said that the Kremlin would happily provide the all the necessary details to the U.S. government, RIA Novosti reported.

He also accused the United States of, "developing political schizophrenia," claiming that Western officials who feared Russian influence on the U.S. election were either "stupid," or "dangerous and unscrupulous people."

The statement follows allegations by U.S. newspaper The New York Times that Trump shared intelligence on a terrorist plot with the Russian Foreign Minister.