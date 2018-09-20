Putin Tests New Kalashnikov Sniper Rifle

Russian President Vladimir Putin tested a new sniper rifle produced by Kalashnikov during a visit to the company’s shooting range in Patriot park outside Moscow on Wednesday.

The semiautomatic rifle, SVCh-308 , was first shown during a military forum in 2017, according to Russian media.

Video aired by Russian TV showed Putin aiming and making several shots at Kalashnikov’s shooting range.

According to the media three out of five shots hit the target 600 meters away.