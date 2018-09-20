News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Sept. 20 2018 - 11:09
By Reuters

Putin Tests New Kalashnikov Sniper Rifle

Andrei Nikolsky / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin tested a new sniper rifle produced by Kalashnikov during a visit to the company’s shooting range in Patriot park outside Moscow on Wednesday.

The semiautomatic rifle, SVCh-308 , was first shown during a military forum in 2017, according to Russian media.

Video aired by Russian TV showed Putin aiming and making several shots at Kalashnikov’s shooting range.

According to the media three out of five shots hit the target 600 meters away.

Kalashnikov Unveils Walking Robot Concept
Meanwhile…
Aug. 22 2018
Kalashnikov Unveils Walking Robot Concept
Russia’s Mysterious Pension Reform (Op-ed)
Opinion
Aug. 22 2018
Russia’s Mysterious Pension Reform (Op-ed)
Putin and the Austrian Bride (Op-ed)
Opinion
Aug. 24 2018
Putin and the Austrian Bride (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russians Accused of Skripal Poisoning Previously Detained in The Netherlands — Bellingcat
News
Sept. 20 2018
Russians Accused of Skripal Poisoning Previously Detained in The Netherlands — Bellingcat
Russia's Suspended Athletics Federation Takes Heart From WADA's Doping Decision
News
Sept. 20 2018
Russia's Suspended Athletics Federation Takes Heart From WADA's Doping Decision
Axe-Wielding Masked Men Rob Moscow Taxi
News
Sept. 20 2018
Axe-Wielding Masked Men Rob Moscow Taxi
By Reuters

Most read

City

Scandinavia Restaurant: RIP

Opinion

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

News

Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints

News

U.S. Tells Russia it Could Avoid Novichok Sanctions in Exchange for Chemical Inspections

News

Russia's Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Constantinople Over Ukraine Spat

Sign up for our weekly newsletter