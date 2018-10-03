News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 03 2018 - 15:10
By Bloomberg

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his American counterpart’s Iran sanctions are largely to blame for current high oil prices.

“President Trump considers that the price is high; he’s partly right, but let’s be honest,” Putin said at the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow on Wednesday. “Donald, if you want to find the culprit for the rise in prices, you need to look in the mirror.”

Read More
Russian Oil Output Rises to Record as OPEC Cuts Rolled Back

The Russian leader pushed back against escalating criticism of OPEC and its allies, which Trump has blamed for Brent crude’s rise to a four-year high near $85 a barrel. Still, Putin said his country has already boosted output and has the capacity to add another 200,000 to 300,000 barrels to the market.

Saudi Arabia, Russia’s closest ally within the oil-producers’ group, earlier showed signs of bowing to Trump’s pressure. The kingdom has “significantly” raised production to a near-record level of 10.7 million barrels a day, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told reporters in the Moscow.

Russia’s cooperation with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries successfully restored the oil market to balance and a good price range of $65 to $75 a barrel, Putin said.

Current prices are “largely the result of the current U.S. administration — these expectations of sanctions against Iran, the political problems in Venezuela,” Putin said. “Look at what’s happening in Libya. The state is destroyed. It’s the result of irresponsible policies which have a direct impact on the world economy.”

White House Releases Coin Commemorating Trump-Putin Summit
Meanwhile…
Sept. 03 2018
White House Releases Coin Commemorating Trump-Putin Summit
Russia is Only 3 Years Away From Peak Oil, Energy Minister Warns
News
Sept. 19 2018
Russia is Only 3 Years Away From Peak Oil, Energy Minister Warns
Russia’s New Commanding Role in the Arctic (Op-ed)
Opinion
Sept. 19 2018
Russia’s New Commanding Role in the Arctic (Op-ed)

Latest news

Putin Signs Controversial Pension Age Law
News
Oct. 03 2018
Putin Signs Controversial Pension Age Law
Putin Calls Poisoned Ex-Spy Skripal a Scumbag and Traitor
News
Oct. 03 2018
Putin Calls Poisoned Ex-Spy Skripal a Scumbag and Traitor
Russian Gas Exports to Boom Despite U.S. Pressure and Rivalry
News
Oct. 03 2018
Russian Gas Exports to Boom Despite U.S. Pressure and Rivalry
By Bloomberg

Most read

News

Anglo-American School in St. Petersburg Closes After 40 Years

Meanwhile…

Russian Deputy Calls to Prosecute Feminists After Viral ‘Manspreading’ Video

News

Anti-Kremlin Activist Verzilov Taken Under Protection by German Police

News

More Than 150 Russian Sailors Have Been Stranded in Ports Worldwide

News

Russia Has a Vaccination Problem

Sign up for our weekly newsletter