Putin Talks about Being a Villain, Annexing Crimea and Trusting Women in New Documentary

Pro-Kremlin pundit Vladimir Solovyov has published his “World Order 2018” series of interviews with President Vladimir Putin online ahead of its release on state television. In the documentary, the 65-year-old leader talks about topics ranging from the necessity of Crimea’s annexation to his reputation as a global villain. We watched it so you don’t have to. Here are the highlights:

On the 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine “I sometimes think that […] someone deliberately tipped us to the edge, where — once there — we had to act in the way that we did.” On expecting western sanctions post-Crimea

“I had no doubt that [sanctions would be imposed after Russia’s annexation of Crimea].”

“I had to put Crimea’s return and the possible repercussions on the scales. But when you consider the fates of millions of people on one side— there are more than 2 million people living in Crimea, especially those who wanted to return to Russia — and difficult relations with other countries on the other, of course, the first is incomparably more important.” On overcoming sanctions “Our opponents and partners have developed a very good tactic and, to a certain extent, are achieving their tactical goals. But I think we will still win in the long run.” ﻿On his attitude towards being labeled a ‘global villain’﻿ “Ask the villains. This is only the opinion of Western sources, and far from all of them.” “I’ve gotten used to it [being called a villain] a long time ago… My guiding light is the interest of Russia and its people. If I feel that I haven’t strayed and that I’m going in the right direction, then I don’t care about anything else.

On the U.S. ‘lying through their teeth’ about Ukraine’s 2014 Maidan Revolution “This is perhaps the first [time the U.S. deceived Russia] so grossly and brazenly.”

