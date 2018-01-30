Putin Speaks Against Holocaust Denial and Anti-Semitism

Putin made his remarks at an event dedicated to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders opened the construction of a monument dedicated to victims who perished while resisting the Nazis in prison camps and ghettos.

President Vladimir Putin spoke out against attempts to deny the Holocaust at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow on Monday.

“Interreligious and inter-ethnic harmony is the basis of our statehood,” Putin was cited as saying by the Gazeta.ru news website on Monday.

“A rejection of anti-Semitism and all forms of xenophobia and international enmity is what brings Russia and Israel together,” he said.

“We are cooperating closely to counter attempts to falsify history and revise the outcomes of World War II, including [attempts] to deny the Holocaust and belittle the contribution of the Soviet Union in the victory over Nazi Germany.”

Putin went on to say that politicians have an obligation to “prevent the weeds of nationalist ideology from growing,” including anti-Semitism and Russophobia.