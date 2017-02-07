Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

As expected, President Putin signed legislation on Tuesday that officially decriminalizes several forms of domestic abuse, reclassifying “violence that doesn’t cause significant injury” as a misdemeanor.

According to criteria laid down by Russia's Health Ministry, the new law will decriminalize beatings within families that result in “minor harm,” like “small abrasions, bruises, superficial wounds, and soft-tissue damage.”

Though the legislation was controversial in the Russian media, the bill was adopted almost unanimously in the State Duma, with 380 deputies voting in favor of the initiative and just three lawmakers voting against.