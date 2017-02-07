Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse
1 hour ago Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law
2 hours ago European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest
Russia
European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest
Russia
Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'
Russia
Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend
Russia
The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse
1 hour ago Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law
2 hours ago European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

Feb 7, 2017 — 18:16
— Update: 19:19

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

Feb 7, 2017 — 18:16
— Update: 19:19
Arman ZhenIkeyev / TASS

As expected, President Putin signed legislation on Tuesday that officially decriminalizes several forms of domestic abuse, reclassifying “violence that doesn’t cause significant injury” as a misdemeanor. 

According to criteria laid down by Russia's Health Ministry, the new law will decriminalize beatings within families that result in “minor harm,” like “small abrasions, bruises, superficial wounds, and soft-tissue damage.”

Though the legislation was controversial in the Russian media, the bill was adopted almost unanimously in the State Duma, with 380 deputies voting in favor of the initiative and just three lawmakers voting against.

They Fought the Law: Russia Edges Closer to Decriminalizing Domestic Violence

The law’s defenders say the decriminalization is necessary to avoid situations where parents might be punished more strictly for disciplining their own children than complete strangers who attack minors. 

In June 2016, Putin signed legislation that decriminalized several kinds of “simple battery,” but that law made an exception for violence among “close family members,” introducing the concept of domestic abuse into Russia's criminal code. Social conservatives were aghast, however, complaining that mothers and fathers who use force to raise their kids still risked two years in prison “just for a spanking.” In his yearly press conference in late 2016, Putin sided with Russia's conservatives, saying that parents shouldn't be sent to prison just for slapping their children.

With Putin’s signature, the maximum penalty for “light” domestic violence falls from two years in prison to 15 days in jail. Perpetrators can also be fined up to 30,000 rubles ($500).

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

1 hour ago

As expected, President Putin signed legislation on Tuesday that officially decriminalizes several forms of domestic abuse, reclassifying “violence that doesn’t cause significant injury” as a misdemeanor.

1 hour ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

2 hours ago

European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest

4 hours ago

Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'

6 hours ago

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

7 hours ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

7 hours ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

1 hour ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

2 hours ago

European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest

4 hours ago

Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'

1 hour ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

2 hours ago

European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest

4 hours ago

Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

2 hours ago

European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest

4 hours ago

Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'

2 hours ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
2 hours ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is a window of possibility for both horrible and unbelievably optimistic scenarios.

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

1 day, 4 hours ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

6 hours ago

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

7 hours ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

7 hours ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

5 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

5 hours ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

5 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

5 hours ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

5 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

5 hours ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

21 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine has returned to the headlines.

see more

21 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine has returned to the headlines.

1 day ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has ...

21 hours ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy agenda. Ukraine has returned to the headlines.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
1 day ago
By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples
1 day ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

9 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

9 hours ago

Kremlin: 'We'll Wait Until 2023 for Bill O'Reilly Apology'

16 hours ago

Russians 1% 'Happier' in 2016

1 day ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

1 day ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

1 day ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

Tue. Feb. 07

More events
Triptych Theater
The Salesman Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

9 hours ago

No Privatization for Russian Railways Until 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Claims

9 hours ago

Kremlin: 'We'll Wait Until 2023 for Bill O'Reilly Apology'

16 hours ago

Russians 1% 'Happier' in 2016

1 day ago

Russian Shoppers Face Ban on Cut-Price Alcohol

1 day ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

1 day ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

6 hours ago

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

7 hours ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

7 hours ago

Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

1 day ago
For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has ...

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

1 day ago
Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but ...

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

1 day ago
For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer ...

Most Read

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+