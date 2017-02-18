Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

Russia
Feb 18, 2017 — 17:00
Feb 18, 2017 — 17:00
Kremlin Press Service

Vladimir Putin signed an executive order on Saturday officially recognizing identification documents issued by the two breakaway “republics” in eastern Ukraine.

In addition to passports, the Russian Federation will recognize education documents, certificates recording births, deaths, marriages, and divorces, and automobile registrations.

Now, using documents issued by the self-declared “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk, individuals will be able to enter Russia.

According to the executive order, which Putin says he signed “to protect human rights and freedoms” in accordance with “the widely recognized principles of international humanitarian law,” Russia is only recognizing the rebel republics’ documents temporarily, until the conflict in eastern Ukraine is resolved.

This decision follows reports earlier this month by the RBC news agency that Russian border authorities were already unofficially accepting identification papers issued by Ukraine’s breakaway republics.

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

1 day ago

You'd think I'd be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I'm like a big balloon with a slow leak, deflating and falling behind in everything. So I have languidly taken my time looking into how to be late in Russian.

Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

Grand Settlements Aren't Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

2 days ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

