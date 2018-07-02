Putin Signs Anti-Corruption Plan, With Loopholes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a two-year plan to combat corruption, but included in the bill is a loophole exempting some corrupt officials from liability.

Russia ranks among the world’s most corrupt countries in international ratings, with corruption-related crimes costing an estimated $2.5 billion in damages between 2014 and 2017. Anti-graft campaigns under Putin’s rule have lead to little progress, while protests against corruption shook the country last year.

The two-year national plan gives the Cabinet a 2019 deadline to devise laws to punish corrupt officials. Legislators are also charged with deciding which acts of corruption constitute a fireable offense and expanding the list of illicitly obtained goods subject to seizure.