News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 02 2018 - 15:07

Putin Signs Anti-Corruption Plan, With Loopholes

Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a two-year plan to combat corruption, but included in the bill is a loophole exempting some corrupt officials from liability.

Russia ranks among the world’s most corrupt countries in international ratings, with corruption-related crimes costing an estimated $2.5 billion in damages between 2014 and 2017. Anti-graft campaigns under Putin’s rule have lead to little progress, while protests against corruption shook the country last year.

The two-year national plan gives the Cabinet a 2019 deadline to devise laws to punish corrupt officials. Legislators are also charged with deciding which acts of corruption constitute a fireable offense and expanding the list of illicitly obtained goods subject to seizure.

Read More
Russia Ranks 135th in Transparency International's World Corruption Index

Lawmakers are asked to submit draft bills by Nov. 1 tightening anti-corruption rules for federal and regional officials, as well as for state company employees.

One of the draft bills, according to the plan, could exempt corrupt officials from criminal liability under “force majeure," or exceptional, circumstances. 

Critics of corruption in Russia say the government’s approach to fighting the scourge is flawed.

The government’s responsibility in both researching corruption across Russia while simultaneously tracking the success of anti-corruption efforts creates a conflict of interest argues Maxim Bouev, professor of applied finances at the European University in St. Petersburg.

“Even if we assume that politicians won’t intentionally abuse their position,” writes Bouev in a column for Vedomosti newspaper, “the existence of any anti-corruption loophole” offers an opportunity for manipulation.

Russian Businessman Accuses Lawmaker of Receiving $6M Penthouse Bribe
News
June 08 2018
Russian Businessman Accuses Lawmaker of Receiving $6M Penthouse Bribe
Russian Official Who Alleged Death Threats Over Garbage Dump Arrested
News
June 13 2018
Russian Official Who Alleged Death Threats Over Garbage Dump Arrested
Russian Lawmaker Alleges Conspiracy in Sexual Harassment Claims
News
June 14 2018
Russian Lawmaker Alleges Conspiracy in Sexual Harassment Claims

Latest news

Russian Social Media Laughs, Canonizes After Stunning World Cup Win
News
July 02 2018
Russian Social Media Laughs, Canonizes After Stunning World Cup Win
Sweden Ends Russia World Cup Boycott Amid Team Success
News
July 02 2018
Sweden Ends Russia World Cup Boycott Amid Team Success
FIFA Fines Russia for Fan's Discriminatory Banner
News
July 02 2018
FIFA Fines Russia for Fan's Discriminatory Banner

Most read

News

The Dark Side of the ‘Street of Lights’

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

Opinion

'Russians Don’t Love Football, They Love Victories' (Op-ed)

Opinion

Where Have Moscow's Homeless People Gone?

News

Boom and Bust for Business on Nikolskaya Ulitsa

Sign up for our weekly newsletter