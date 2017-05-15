Putin Showcases Soviet Classes in Impromptu Piano Performance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never been one to hide his varied and all-encompassing talents.

Horse-riding. Hang-gliding. The art of striking an masculine pose against the backdrop of snowy Siberia. Putin has mastered all. But nNot all of Putin's talents involve being stripped to the waist in the Russian tundra, however.

While waiting to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Sunday, the Russian president decided to treat the onlooking media to and impromptu musical treat.