Putin Showcases Soviet Classes in Impromptu Piano Performance

Meanwhile…
Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast
Meanwhile…
Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism
Meanwhile…
These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations
Meanwhile…
The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face
May 15, 2017 — 14:25
May 15, 2017 — 14:25
Russian President Vladimir Putin has never been one to hide his varied and all-encompassing talents.

Horse-riding. Hang-gliding. The art of striking an masculine pose against the backdrop of snowy Siberia. Putin has mastered all. But nNot all of Putin's talents involve being stripped to the waist in the Russian tundra, however. 

While waiting to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Sunday, the Russian president decided to treat the onlooking media to and impromptu musical treat. 

Putin plays in the piano in China. Associated Press / YouTube

Bravely unperturbed by the piano's lack of tuning, Putin showcased two Soviet classics: Moscow Windows and City on the Free Neva. 

Internet pranksters have already seized the golden opportunity to create a few Putin-inspired mash-ups of their own.

It's not the first time that Putin has showcased his musical talents in public. In 2010, the president played and sang "Blueberry Hills" on stage as part of a charity concert.

Theater

The Audience

Inna Churikova stars as Queen Elizabeth II in Gleb Panfilov’s staging of Peter Morgan’s play

Mon. May. 15 Sat. Jun. 17
Theater of Nations
06:00 p.m.

British playwright Peter Morgan’s most recent version of his 2013 play that centers on weekly meetings between Queen Elizabeth II from her accession in 1952 to the present day. Read more

Read more

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Mon. May. 15

More events
Eduard Kunz: PIano Recital Concert
Get Out Cinema
The Circle Cinema
Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art Exhibition
Chick Corea: Trilogy Gig
An Ideal Husband. A Comedy Theater

