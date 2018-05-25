News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 25 2018 - 23:05
By Reuters

Putin Says Will Step Down as President After Term Expires in 2024

Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would respect the Russian constitution which bans anyone from serving two consecutive presidential terms, meaning he will step down from his post in 2024 when his current term expires.

His remarks, made to reporters at an economic forum in St. Petersburg and broadcast on state TV, are not a surprise and do not necessarily mean he will relinquish power in six years.

Putin has stepped down as president once before, in 2008, after serving two back-to-back terms only to return in 2012 after doing a stint as prime minister, a manoeuvre he would be legally entitled to carry out again.

"I have always strictly abided by and abide by the constitution of the Russian Federation," Putin said when asked if and when he would be leaving office.

"In the constitution, it's clearly written that nobody can serve more than two terms in a row ... I intend to abide by this rule."

Putin easily won re-election in March, extending his tenure by six years to 24 — which would make him Moscow's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

The Tragedy of the Age-Old Kremlin-Vor Alliance (Op-ed)
Opinion
April 26 2018
The Tragedy of the Age-Old Kremlin-Vor Alliance (Op-ed)
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration
News
April 26 2018
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
April 30 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Latest news

FBI Warns Russians Hacked Hundreds of Thousands of Routers in Over 50 Countries
News
May 25 2018
FBI Warns Russians Hacked Hundreds of Thousands of Routers in Over 50 Countries
91-Year-Old Babushka Becomes Russia’s Latest Instagram Travel Star
Meanwhile…
May 25 2018
91-Year-Old Babushka Becomes Russia’s Latest Instagram Travel Star
Life-Size 'Millennium Falcon' Graffiti Lands on Moscow Roof for Star Wars Premiere
Meanwhile…
May 25 2018
Life-Size 'Millennium Falcon' Graffiti Lands on Moscow Roof for Star Wars Premiere
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox