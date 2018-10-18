News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 18 2018 - 17:10
By Reuters

Putin Says Trump Listens to Him and Wants to Repair U.S.-Russia Ties

Kremlin.ru

Russia's Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump listened to him and was keen to improve battered U.S.-Russia ties despite the complicated domestic political situation in the United States.

Putin, who was speaking at a discussion forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, made the comments when asked if he agreed that Trump only listened to himself.

Putin said he thought the U.S. president wanted to stabilize the troubled relationship between Moscow and Washington and said it was not true that Trump only listened to himself.

"Maybe he acts like that with someone else, but in that case they are to blame. I have a completely normal and professional dialogue with him and of course he listens. I see that he reacts to his interlocutor's arguments," said Putin.

The Russian leader said it was normal they disagreed about many things, something he said was normal in discussions with foreign leaders. 

