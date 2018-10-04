News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 04 2018 - 09:10
By Reuters

Putin Says No Major Military Action Needed in Syria's Idlib

Andrei Gryaznov / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib was effective and no major military actions are planned in the region.

"I have every reason to believe that we will achieve our goals," Putin said, referring to the demilitarised zone set up by Russia and Turkey in Idlib.

"And that means, no large scale military actions are expected there," he said. "Military action for the sake of military action is unnecessary."

