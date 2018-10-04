Putin Says No Major Military Action Needed in Syria's Idlib
Andrei Gryaznov / TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib was effective and no major military actions are planned in the region.
"I have every reason to believe that we will achieve our goals," Putin said, referring to the demilitarised zone set up by Russia and Turkey in Idlib.
Read More
Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)
"And that means, no large scale military actions are expected there," he said. "Military action for the sake of military action is unnecessary."