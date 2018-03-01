News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 01 2018 - 14:03
By Reuters

Putin Says Moscow Would Regard Nuclear Attack on Allies as Attack on Russia

Channel One

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would regard a nuclear attack on its allies as a nuclear attack on Russia itself and would immediately respond.

Putin said that Russia had tested an array of new nuclear weapons, including a new nuclear-powered missile at the end of 2017 which could reach almost any point in the world and could not be intercepted by anti-missile systems.

"We would consider any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies to be a nuclear attack on our country. The response would be immediate," Putin said in a speech to Russian lawmakers.

