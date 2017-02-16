Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat
19 minutes ago Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel
27 minutes ago Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass
Russia
Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud
Russia
The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running
Russia
Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays
Russia
A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat
19 minutes ago Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel
27 minutes ago Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

Feb 16, 2017 — 18:07
— Update: 18:35

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

Feb 16, 2017 — 18:07
— Update: 18:35
Vadim Ghirda / AP

Kiev is pushing a military agenda in order to tear the 2015 Minsk peace agreement apart, Putin reportedly told Russian security officials on Thursday. 

Putin also suggested that Ukraine's government was plotting a series of terrorist attacks across Russia, according to the Interfax news agency. 

 “The Russian side can’t ignore this,” he is reported to have said. 

Ukraine's three-year old conflict flared up in late January. The fighting centered on the Ukrainian-held town of Avdiivka, 10 miles North-East of the separatist controlled Donetsk. It saw the return of heavy weaponry such as ‘Grad’ and Uragan rocket launchers, all banned under the Minsk agreement.

Both sides accuse the other of deliberately reigniting the conflict. Independent monitors suggest they share responsibility.

In the weeks immediately before the uptick, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission reported encroaching by Ukrainian forces onto the so called “grey zone” between contact lines. The mission concluded that Russian-backed forces were behind the escalation of January 29.

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

1 hour ago

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has ...

1 minute ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

19 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

1 hour ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

3 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

4 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

8 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

1 minute ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

19 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

1 hour ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

1 minute ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

19 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

1 hour ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

1 minute ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

19 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

1 hour ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

2 hours ago
By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

By Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik
2 hours ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

Print edition — today

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Russia's White Collar Daredevil

1 day, 1 hour ago
Pavel Makarov is an ordinary office clerk. But when he clocks out at the end of the day, his life is transformed into a whirlwind ...

3 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

4 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

8 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

14 hours ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

14 hours ago

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.

14 hours ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

14 hours ago

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.

14 hours ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

14 hours ago

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.

23 hours ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia has violated a landmark nuclear disarmament treaty.

see more

23 hours ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia has violated a landmark nuclear disarmament treaty.

1 day ago

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

Some of Vladimir Putin's most devoted supporters have turned on a news agency he created by presidential decree in 2013, complaining about “Trumpomania.”

23 hours ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia has violated a landmark nuclear disarmament treaty.

New issue — today

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
5 hours ago
By Maria Zheleznova
By Maria Zheleznova

Addicted to Benefits

By Maria Zheleznova
By Maria Zheleznova
5 hours ago

The state is driving itself into a corner by making citizens addicted to social payouts – after all, welfare budgets have a ...

22 hours ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

1 day ago

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

1 day ago

2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

1 day ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 day ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

1 day ago

Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

Thu. Feb. 16

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
The Demon Theater
Rocco Cinema

22 hours ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

1 day ago

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

1 day ago

2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

1 day ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 day ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

1 day ago

Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

3 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

4 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

8 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

1 day ago
Some of Vladimir Putin's most devoted supporters have turned on a news agency he created by presidential decree in 2013, complaining about “Trumpomania.”

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

1 day ago
The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. ...

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

1 day ago
Some of Vladimir Putin's most devoted supporters have turned on a news agency he created by presidential decree ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. He had praised Russian President Vladimir ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From upscale eclairs to cheap Asian food: check out our latest selection of Moscow's new restaurants.

Most Read

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+