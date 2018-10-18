News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 18 2018 - 17:10

Putin Says Islamic State Captured 700 hostages in Syria

Kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Islamic State militants had seized nearly 700 hostages in part of Syria controlled by U.S.-backed forces and issued an ultimatum promising to execute 10 people everyday.

Speaking in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Putin said the hostages included several U.S. and European nationals, adding that Islamic State was expanding its control in territory controlled by U.S. and U.S.-backed forces.

Putin did not specify what the militants' demands were.

