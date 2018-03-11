News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 11 2018 - 20:03
By Reuters

Putin Says His Grandfather Cooked for Stalin and Lenin

Vladimir Putin's paternal grandfather worked as a cook for both Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, the president said in a film posted on the internet on Sunday.

In the two-hour documentary, called Putin, the president said Spiridon Putin was a valued member of Stalin's staff. The wartime Soviet leader, who died in 1953, conducted extensive purges during his around three decades in power.

"(He) was a cook at Lenin's and later at Stalin's, at one of the dachas in the Moscow area," Putin said in the film seen by Reuters.

Interviewer Andrey Kondrashov, who became the president's election campaign spokesman in January, said Spiridon Putin continued to cook for the Soviet establishment until shortly before he died in 1965, aged 86.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the information in the film was accurate. 

Sobchak Calls For Ban on Oliver Stone Documentary Ahead of Presidential Elections
News
Feb. 13 2018
Sobchak Calls For Ban on Oliver Stone Documentary Ahead of Presidential Elections
Putin Has a Cold, Is Canceling Some Appearances, Kremlin Says
News
Feb. 13 2018
Putin Has a Cold, Is Canceling Some Appearances, Kremlin Says
Putin's Arms Buildup Puts Abe on Defensive in Islands Dispute
News
Feb. 14 2018
Putin's Arms Buildup Puts Abe on Defensive in Islands Dispute

Latest news

EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
News
March 12 2018
EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
Russian Football Boss Runs Onto Field With Gun, Threatens Referee
News
March 12 2018
Russian Football Boss Runs Onto Field With Gun, Threatens Referee
Siberians Use 300 Cars to Recreate Huge Portrait of Putin
Meanwhile…
March 12 2018
Siberians Use 300 Cars to Recreate Huge Portrait of Putin
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox