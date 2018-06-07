Putin Says Doping Scandal Attacks on Mutko Made It Impossible to Sack Him

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it had been impossible to sack Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who oversaw sport at the height of Russia’s doping scandal, because he had been targeted by unfair attacks.

Mutko, sports minister until 2016, and then in charge of sport as deputy prime minister, was last month made a deputy prime minister overseeing construction.

His nomination for the post drew laughter from lawmakers when it was presented to the lower house of parliament.