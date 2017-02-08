Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
30 minutes ago Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
2 hours ago Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial
3 hours ago Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange
Russia
Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial
Russia
Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets
Russia
Pro-Russian Guerilla Commander Mikhail 'Givi' Tolstykh Assassinated in Donetsk
Russia
Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
30 minutes ago Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
2 hours ago Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial
3 hours ago Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

Feb 8, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:29

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

Feb 8, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:29
Darko Vojinovic / AP

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia is headed toward an “inevitable” bright future.

Speaking to students at a special event to mark the Day of Russian Science, Putin claimed that Russia's historical heritage ensured the country's fate.

“I've listened to our laureates. But I didn't simply listen to what they said, I fell in love with their words,” Putin said. “One simple but absolutely wonderful thought came to my mind. The foundations of our nation lie upon such deep roots, that our country's great and beautiful future is simply inevitable.”

The president also emphasized the role of technology in securing Russia's future.

“The whole world faces massive challenges which can be solved only with the help of science and technology," he said.

Related
Russia
Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial
Russia
Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise
Russia
Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

Pro-Russian Guerilla Commander Mikhail 'Givi' Tolstykh Assassinated in Donetsk

6 hours ago

A prominent pro-Russian guerilla commander has been assassinated in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, according to local officials.

2 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial

3 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

4 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

6 hours ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

16 hours ago

Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’

17 hours ago

The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn

2 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial

3 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

4 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

2 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial

3 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

4 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise

The Russian military has spent about $168 million to deploy its only aircraft carrier to Syria. Was it worth it?

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise

The Russian military has spent about $168 million to deploy its only aircraft carrier to Syria. Was it worth it?

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise

The Russian military has spent about $168 million to deploy its only aircraft carrier to Syria. Was it worth it?

Exhibition

Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future

Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 12

Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial

3 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

4 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

23 hours ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
23 hours ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is a window of possibility for both horrible and unbelievably optimistic scenarios.

Print edition — 6 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

2 days, 1 hour ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

6 hours ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

16 hours ago

Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’

17 hours ago

The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn

21 hours ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

21 hours ago

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

21 hours ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

21 hours ago

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

21 hours ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

21 hours ago

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

see more

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

1 day ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

New issue — 6 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
1 day ago
By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples
1 day ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

22 hours ago

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

22 hours ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

23 hours ago

European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest

1 day ago

Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

1 day ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

Wed. Feb. 08

More events
Triptych Theater
Trainspotting Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
The Space Between Us Cinema

22 hours ago

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

22 hours ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

23 hours ago

European Court Fines Russia for Denying Activists Licence to Protest

1 day ago

Russia Blocks Porn Site Brazzers for 'Damaging Human Psyche'

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

1 day ago

No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports

6 hours ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

16 hours ago

Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’

17 hours ago

The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

1 day ago
Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

1 day ago
After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two ...

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

1 day ago
Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might ...

Most Read

Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise

Five Exhibits You Need To See

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+