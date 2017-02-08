Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia is headed toward an “inevitable” bright future.

Speaking to students at a special event to mark the Day of Russian Science, Putin claimed that Russia's historical heritage ensured the country's fate.



“I've listened to our laureates. But I didn't simply listen to what they said, I fell in love with their words,” Putin said. “One simple but absolutely wonderful thought came to my mind. The foundations of our nation lie upon such deep roots, that our country's great and beautiful future is simply inevitable.”

The president also emphasized the role of technology in securing Russia's future.

“The whole world faces massive challenges which can be solved only with the help of science and technology," he said.