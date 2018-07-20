Russia Ready to Discuss Putin Visit to Washington

President Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington this autumn, the White House said on Thursday, a daring rebuttal to the torrent of criticism in the United States over Trump's failure to publicly confront Putin at their first summit for Moscow's meddling in the 2016 election.

Russia is ready to discuss a proposed new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Interfax news agency cited Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, as saying on Friday.

Four days after Trump stunned the world by siding with Putin in Helsinki over his intelligence agencies, the president asked national security adviser John Bolton to issue the invitation to the Russian leader, said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

What happened at Monday's one-on-one between Trump and Putin with only interpreters present remained a mystery, even to top officials and U.S. lawmakers who said they had not been briefed.

Trump's director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, said in response to a question at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado: "Well, you're right, I don't know what happened at that meeting."

The coveted invitation was sure to be seen as a victory by Putin, whose last official visit to the United States was in July 2007, when he spent two days at the Bush family compound.

The Russian ambassador was cited as saying it would also be good to organise a meeting between Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. counterpart James Mattis, adding that a group of U.S. lawmakers are also planning to visit Russia.

A group of Republican members of Congress travelled to Moscow for a rare trip this month, and lawmakers could visit again in the first half of August, senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachyov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Both Trump and Putin earlier on Thursday praised their first meeting as a success and blamed forces in the United States for trying to belittle its achievements, Trump citing discussions on counterterrorism, Israel's security, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace and North Korea.

In one Twitter post, Trump blamed the media. "The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media."