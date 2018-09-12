News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 12 2018 - 10:09
By Reuters

Putin Proposes to Sign a Peace Deal This Year With Japan's Abe

Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin, sitting on a stage alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, proposed on Wednesday that the two men sign a peace treaty by the end of this year.

The two countries are in dispute over a chain of Pacific islands and as a result have still not formally ended their World War II hostilities.

"An idea has just come into my head," Putin said, turning towards Abe, during a question and answer session at an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

"Let's conclude a peace treaty before the end of this year, without any pre-conditions."

Putin said security in the region was a key issue and that Russia was concerned by a move to establish a U.S. missile defense system there.

Read More
Putin's Arms Buildup Puts Abe on Defensive in Islands Dispute

Japan decided last year it would expand its ballistic missile defence system with U.S.-made ground-based Aegis radar stations and interceptors.

"This is all the subject of negotiations... We have been negotiating for 70 years," Putin said.

"Shinzo said let's change approaches. Okay," Putin said, before proposing they sign a peace treaty.

Abe, who said on Monday that talks with Putin were moving towards a peace treaty, did not give a response.

Largest Russian Naval Deployment Since Cold War Enters Sea of Japan
News
Sept. 04 2018
Largest Russian Naval Deployment Since Cold War Enters Sea of Japan

Latest news

Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels
News
Sept. 12 2018
Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels
Russian Accused of Spy Poisoning Tells Russia TV He May Comment Next Week
News
Sept. 12 2018
Russian Accused of Spy Poisoning Tells Russia TV He May Comment Next Week
Russian Clients May Not Get Dollars Back If New U.S. Sanctions Hit, VTB Head Warns
Business
Sept. 12 2018
Russian Clients May Not Get Dollars Back If New U.S. Sanctions Hit, VTB Head Warns
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russian Feminist Blogger Charged With Inciting Hate Toward Men

News

Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocalypse Fueled by Climate Change

News

Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says

News

Putin's Ex-Bodyguard Challenges Navalny to a ‘Duel’

News

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

Sign up for our weekly newsletter