Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

May 5, 2017 — 15:15
— Update: 16:17

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

May 5, 2017 — 15:15
— Update: 16:17
Vladimir Putin, left, meets with Chechen regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. The leader of Chechnya says gay men do not exist in his republic and dismisses reports that 100 gay men have been rounded up, tortured and sometimes killed. Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File

Russian President Vladimir Putin will raise the issue of Chechnya's violent crackdown on gay men with state law enforcement agencies, according to information on the Kremlin website. The promise came during a meeting with Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova.

The president's comment represents a tacit admission that the federal authorities cannot depend on their Chechen counterparts to independently investigate reports of detentions of gay men.

Putin met with Moskalkova today to receive a copy of Russia's annual human rights report May 5. During the meeting, the ombudswoman said she filed several petitions with Russian law enforcement to investigate complaints that Chechen authorities were violating the rights of gay men. She then asked Putin to “order the creation of an interagency working group” in Moscow, “not in Chechnya,” that could accept complaints from Russian citizens.

Investigating the accusations has been complicated by the fact that “people aren't ready to state their name,” Moskalkova said. But Russian law allows victims and witnesses to report crimes confidentially, she added.

In response, Putin promised to speak with the State Prosecutor and Interior Ministry “so that they support you in the areas you have just raised,” according to a transcript of the discussion.

Detained, Tortured, Killed: How Chechnya Cracked Down on Gays

Last month, Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported that Chechnya had launched a massive crackdown on gay men in early 2017. Chechen security forces had kidnapped and tortured at least 100 suspected gay men and killed at least three, the newspaper reported. The shocking story provoked outrage around the world.

Russia's official response has been lukewarm at best. Chechen officials have outright denied the accusations, even going so far as to call the reports “slanderous.” They suggested that gay people do not exist in the conservative, Muslim-majority North Caucasus republic.

On April 17, the Chechen prosecutor's office launched an investigation into Novaya Gazeta's accusations, a moved that inspired little public confidence.

Despite this, a week later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Russian authorities had “no reason to doubt” Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya's longtime ruler, when he denied his police are terrorizing gay men.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

7 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

1 day, 2 hours ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day, 8 hours ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

1 day, 8 hours ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

15 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

1 day ago

Shootout Erupts in Ingushetia After Man Compliments Own Wife Online

