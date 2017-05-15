Russia
45 minutes ago Putin Pledges Support for China's $124bln 'New Silk Road'
2 hours ago Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits
3 hours ago Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments
Meanwhile…
Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast
May 15, 2017 — 13:30
— Update: 14:15

May 15, 2017 — 13:30
— Update: 14:15

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly pledged his support for China's controversial attempt to revive the ancient Silk Road.

Launched in 2013, the Belt and Road initiative hopes to rebuild ports, roads and rail networks from China to the West, creating a new trade corridor. 

China's President Xi Jinping has pledged $124 billion for the scheme, which critics say will spread Chinese influence across Eurasia.

Speaking in Beijing on Monday, Putin said the project was "highly in-demand" adding that Russia would be an active partner in the project.

Read More: Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

Putin praised the idea of creating a belt of economic development and mutually beneficial trade between Asia and Europe, calling it an important and important initiative.

Putin said the initiative took into account current trends in the world economy and reflected an overall need for coordinating integration processes not only on the Eurasian continent, but all over the world.

Twenty-nine heads of state took part in the Belt and Road international cooperation forum in Beijing on May 14-15.

Leaders from the United States, Great Britain, India, Japan and Germany all declined to attend the meeting in person, with the German delegation raising concerns over whether tenders would be made available to private companies.

Xi sought to reassure diplomats by describing the initiative as the “project of the century,” claiming that its successful completion would “add splendour to human civilisation.”

"All countries, from either Asia, Europe, Africa or the Americas, can be international cooperation partners of the Belt and Road Initiative," he said. "We should build an open platform of cooperation and uphold and grow an open world economy."

By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

3 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

3 days ago
Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

3 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

