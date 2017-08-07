Kremlin Plans Rapid Healthcare Reform in Time for Presidential Election

Russian authorities will unroll healthcare reform nationwide in time for presidential elections next year, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing a source close to the Kremlin.



The Health Ministry says the organizational reforms for clinics, which were piloted last year, can reduce waiting times twelve-fold and boost consumer satisfaction by 10-15 percent.

Implementation of the scheme was planned through 2023.

But the Kremlin, recognizing its vote winning power, aims to launch the reforms across the country within months, Vedomosti reported.

“It will be one of the ongoing programs whose first results we can show to voters during the campaign,” Vedomosti cited a source close to the Kremlin as saying.

Vladimir Putin is expected to contest and win presidential elections next March, giving him what would be a fourth term.