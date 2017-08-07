Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Orthodox Priest Detained For Trafficking Prostitutes
4 hours ago Kremlin Plans Rapid Healthcare Reform in Time for Presidential Election
5 hours ago Pussy Riot Activists Detained During Prison Protests
Russia
Russian Orthodox Priest Detained For Trafficking Prostitutes
Russia
Pussy Riot Activists Detained During Prison Protests
Russia
News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend
Russia
Sanctions? What Sanctions! President Putin Goes Fishing
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Kremlin Plans Rapid Healthcare Reform in Time for Presidential Election

Aug 7, 2017 — 11:03
— Update: 08:40

Kremlin Plans Rapid Healthcare Reform in Time for Presidential Election

Aug 7, 2017 — 11:03
— Update: 08:40
Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits the Kirov Clinical Diagnostic Center (Kirov's No.1 Polyclinic) Kremlin Press Service

Russian authorities will unroll healthcare reform nationwide in time for presidential elections next year, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing a source close to the Kremlin. 

The Health Ministry says the organizational reforms for clinics, which were piloted last year, can reduce waiting times twelve-fold and boost consumer satisfaction by 10-15 percent. 

Implementation of the scheme was planned through 2023.

But the Kremlin, recognizing its vote winning power, aims to launch the reforms across the country within months, Vedomosti reported.

“It will be one of the ongoing programs whose first results we can show to voters during the campaign,” Vedomosti cited a source close to the Kremlin as saying.

Vladimir Putin is expected to contest and win presidential elections next March, giving him what would be a fourth term.

Russian Doctors Paid Less Than Fast Food Workers
Related
Opinion
Putin and Trump Talked. But Don’t Bet on Real Change (Op-ed)
Russia
Here's How Russian State TV Spun Putin's G20 Meeting With Trump
Russia
Protesting Torture, Inmate Asks Putin to Revoke His Citizenship
Russia
Putin Offers Revisionist Spin on Ivan the Terrible
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+