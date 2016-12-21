Russia
Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

Dec 21, 2016 — 15:39
— Update: 15:50

Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

Dec 21, 2016 — 15:39
— Update: 15:50

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to slash taxes on alcohol in a bid to curb demand for cheap vodka “substitutes” such as perfume, aftershave and bath tinctures, the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.

The Kremlin has asked officials to present their plans by March 31, 2017.

Putin’s order follows a mass poisoning in the Siberian city of Irkutsk earlier this week.

The victims, aged 25-50, are believed to have consumed boyaryshnik — a bath lotion made from hawthorn berries, which is often used as a vodka substitute for its high alcohol content.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 21, 62 people had died from methanol poisoning.  

The mayor of Irkutsk has declared a state of emergency in the region, and has ordered law enforcement officials to inspect all retail outlets currently selling boyaryshnik.


Dozens Dead in Siberia from Counterfeit Alcohol Poisoning

Print edition — today

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev

3 days ago
Former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev would have celebrated his 110th birthday on Dec.19. The Moscow Times has trawled through the archives to find iconic shots ...

