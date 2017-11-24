Putin Peace Plan Gets Boost as Syria Opposition Unites for Talks

(Bloomberg) — Syria’s fragmented opposition agreed to form a single bloc to negotiate with President Bashar al-Assad at a meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh, giving a boost to a Russian-led diplomatic drive to end the 6 1/2-year civil war.

“We have agreed with the other two branches” of the opposition “to send a united delegation to take part in direct negotiations in Geneva” comprising 50 members, Bassma Kodmani, a leader of the High Negotiations Committee, the main anti-Assad group, said early Friday after two days of talks, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported.

The United Nations next week will convene a new round of peace negotiations in the Swiss city as Russia, which turned the war in Assad’s favor with a military intervention since 2015, accelerates efforts to end a conflict that has killed 400,000 people and displaced millions.

While U.S. President Donald Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had demanded the Syrian leader step down, the new administration says Assad’s departure isn’t a precondition for talks to end the war even if it sees no political future for him.

The Syrian opposition’s decision came at the end of a week in which Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, then held a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts to discuss a peace settlement that includes a new constitution and parliamentary and presidential elections.

Putin also spoke with Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as with the leaders of Qatar, Israel and Egypt.