Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages

President Vladimir Putin has pardoned a Russian woman convicted of high treason in 2015 for sending two text messages to a friend living in Georgia.

Oksana Sevastidi sent messages concerning military equipment she had seen close to the Russian city of Sochi in April 2008.

Unbeknownst to Sevastidi, the equipment had been part of a build-up of troops at the Russian border in the run-up to the 2008 Abkhazia-Georgian War, which broke out just three months later.