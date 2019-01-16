News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 16 2019 - 16:01

Putin Orders Officials to Resettle Survivors of Deadly Building Explosion

Emergency Situations Ministry

President Vladimir Putin has ordered regional authorities to resettle the surviving residents of an apartment building hit by an explosion in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk late last month.

Thirty-nine people were killed in the partial collapse of a Soviet-era apartment block on Dec. 31. Following reports of plans to divide the damaged building in two and let the survivors move back in, 208,500 participants signed a petition calling on regional authorities to resettle the residents elsewhere.

